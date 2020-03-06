NFL draft profile: Ravens target Yetur Gross-Matos of Penn State

NFL defenses that operate out of the base 4-3 typically look for powerful defensive ends who can hold their ground against the run as well as have the ability to rush the passer.
Yetur Gross-Matos, a junior defensive end from Penn State who earned first-team All-Big Ten with 15 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks and 40 total tackles, is just that.
NFL analyst LAnce Zierlein compares Gross-Matos to former Pro Bowl defensive end Arron Schobel. “Ascending 4-3 defensive end who should go from good size to imposing frame as he fills out his power-forward body type. He isn’t overly twitchy but impressive length, fluidity and short-area athleticism allow him consistent work-arounds against opposing blockers.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet 5 inches
- Weight: 266 pounds
- Arms length: 34.82 inches
- Hands length: 9.75 inches
- Bench press: 20 reps
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 120 inches