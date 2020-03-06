NFL draft profile: Ravens target Patrick Queen of LSU

Queen started 12 games in 2019, finishing with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks and one interception. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Queen to NFL All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis: "[Queen] plays fast, physical and with impressive field confidence for a one-year starter. His ability to diagnose and flow are both very rapid, and he operates with excellent body control and balance to gobble up runners as an open-field tackler.”