NFL draft profile: Ravens target Patrick Queen of LSU

The hybrid linebacker position has become more prevalent in the NFL due to all the things linebackers are asked to do on the field.
Patrick Queen, a junior linebacker from LSU, is a hybrid linebacker. Queen can lineup on the outside and rush the passer, as well as drop in coverage to play the pass.
Queen started 12 games in 2019, finishing with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks and one interception. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Queen to NFL All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis: "[Queen] plays fast, physical and with impressive field confidence for a one-year starter. His ability to diagnose and flow are both very rapid, and he operates with excellent body control and balance to gobble up runners as an open-field tackler.”
Measurables:
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 229 pounds
Arms length: 31.62 inches
Hands length: 10 inches
40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds
Bench press: 18 reps
Vertical jump: 35 inches
Broad jump: 125 inches