NFL draft profile: Ravens target Laviska Shenault of Colorado

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Shenault to Sammy Watkins: “Evaluators get excited by his talent as a direct-snap runner, but sometimes he’s too physical for his own good, which could bring his history of durability into play. Despite his traits and talent, there is work to be done as route-runner and coordinators need to determine how best to use him. He’s a high-end talent, but not a sure thing. An exciting ceiling but a lower floor.”