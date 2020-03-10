NFL draft profile: Ravens target Laviska Shenault of Colorado

In the era of a pass-first NFL, the demand for playmakers remains high.
Laviska Shenault, a junior receiver from Colorado, put his name on the map in 2018 when he led the FBS with 9.6 receptions per game and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors. Shenault saw a drop in production in 2019, after only starting eight games due to a core injury.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Shenault to Sammy Watkins: “Evaluators get excited by his talent as a direct-snap runner, but sometimes he’s too physical for his own good, which could bring his history of durability into play. Despite his traits and talent, there is work to be done as route-runner and coordinators need to determine how best to use him. He’s a high-end talent, but not a sure thing. An exciting ceiling but a lower floor.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 227 pounds
- Arms length: 31.82 inches
- Hands length: 9 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
- Bench press: 17 reps