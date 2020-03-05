NFL draft profile: Ravens target Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Murray to Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander: “While his twitchy burst allows him to make more plays than the average linebacker, he will overflow to ball-carriers at times. Recognition of play development and ability to take on blocks are underdeveloped currently, but a move to weak-side linebacker would put him in position to minimize those concerns and maximize his playmaking talent. Murray has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he’s immensely talented with the ability to imprint on games on all three-downs.”