NFL draft profile: Ravens target Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma

Teams are always in the need of playmaking linebackers who can cover the field sideline to sideline.
Kenneth Murray, a junior linebacker from Oklahoma, is one the few elite linebackers in the 2020 draft class who can play both inside and outside in the NFL. Murray earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors with 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and four sacks in 14 starts during his junior season.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Murray to Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander: “While his twitchy burst allows him to make more plays than the average linebacker, he will overflow to ball-carriers at times. Recognition of play development and ability to take on blocks are underdeveloped currently, but a move to weak-side linebacker would put him in position to minimize those concerns and maximize his playmaking talent. Murray has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he’s immensely talented with the ability to imprint on games on all three-downs.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 241 pounds
- Arms length: 32.75 inches
- Hands length: 9.5 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds
- Bench press: 21 reps
- Vertical jump: 38 inches
- Broad jump: 129 inches