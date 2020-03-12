NFL draft profile: Ravens target Bradlee Anae of Utah

Having an edge rusher that can consistently get to the quarterback is an important key for a successful defense in the NFL.
Bradlee Anae, a senior from Utah, earned first-team All-Pac-12 and third-team All-American honors with 41 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 14 starts during the 2019 season.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Anae to NFL defensive end Dawuane Smoot: "He’s fairly skilled and instinctive as an upfield rusher with a threatening upfield burst and a relatively diverse approach to climbing past tackles. He’s not a natural bender or the longest edge defender and he’s much better at attacking blockers than defending his territory against the run. He has the size, hands and strength to play standing or with a hand down, but may have a better chance of becoming a starter as a rush linebacker in a 3-4.
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 257 pounds
- Arms length: 32.12 inches
- Hands length: 10.12 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.93 seconds
- Bench press: 25 reps
- Vertical jump: 31 inches
- Broad jump: 115 inches
- Three-cone drill: 7.44 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.43 seconds