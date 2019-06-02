Mike Preston grades every Ravens draft class

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun
Class: OL Jonathan Ogden, LB Ray Lewis, DB DeRon Jenkins, WR Jermaine Lewis, LB Dexter Daniels, WR James Roe, QB Jon Stark
Analysis: The Ravens drafted one Hall of Fame player in tackle Jonathan Ogden and another eventual Hall of Famer, inside linebacker Ray Lewis. Wide receiver-return specialist Jermaine Lewis also became an impact player.
ROBERTO BOREA / Associated Press
Class: OLB Peter Boulware, OLB Jamie Sharper, FS Kim Herring, RB Jay Graham, LB Tyrus McCloud, C Jeff Mitchell, FB Steve Lee, LB Cornell Brown, DE Chris Ward, QB Wally Richardson, DB Ralph Staten, DT Leland Taylor
Analysis: The first three players drafted this year were outside linebackers Peter Boulware and Jamie Sharper and safety Kim Herring. The Ravens also got center Jeff Mitchell and outside linebacker Cornell Brown in the middle rounds.
It’s too early to grade the Ravens’ 20th NFL draft — the players selected in 2015 have not appeared in a regular-season game — but the franchise’s first 19 draft classes earned high marks more often than not.
Mike Preston