Mike Preston grades every Ravens draft class

ROBERTO BOREA / Associated Press

Class: OLB Peter Boulware, OLB Jamie Sharper, FS Kim Herring, RB Jay Graham, LB Tyrus McCloud, C Jeff Mitchell, FB Steve Lee, LB Cornell Brown, DE Chris Ward, QB Wally Richardson, DB Ralph Staten, DT Leland Taylor

Analysis: The first three players drafted this year were outside linebackers Peter Boulware and Jamie Sharper and safety Kim Herring. The Ravens also got center Jeff Mitchell and outside linebacker Cornell Brown in the middle rounds.