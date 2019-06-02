Game-by-game analysis of the 2015 Ravens schedule
The Ravens' 2015 schedule includes five road games in the season's first seven weeks (four on the West Coast), yet another trip to Miami to play the Dolphins and a date with the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks in December. And don't forget about the usual six-game schedule against perhaps the best division in football, the AFC North. You get the picture: the 20th season in franchise history will be challenging in more ways than one.
Alexander Pyles
