Michael Perez / Associated Press

Luckily for the Ravens, they have like-for-like replacements for the four top players who left this offseason — wide receiver Torrey Smith, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and tight end Owen Daniels. Unfortunately, they’re all rookies, and while there are others at their positions who can step up as those first-year players gain experience, it might not be enough to match the production lost. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman’s knee injury robbed him of most of his preseason and the Ravens of their deep threat. Tight end Maxx Williams, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and defensive tackle Carl Davis have all shown flashes but have the inconsistency of rookies. It might be too much to ask of them to contribute right away, but it’s clear the Ravens will.