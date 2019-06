Frank Victores / Associated Press

The simplest path to January football for any team is to win its division, or at the very least play well in it, and the Ravens likely will do that. Forget about the Cleveland Browns. Though the Cincinnati Bengals are a perennial playoff team, this might be the year the pressure of looming postseason failure becomes too much for coach Marvin Lewis and quarterback Andy Dalton. That leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the standout triumvirate of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, and not much else. If one of them goes down, this team can’t keep the Ravens out of the playoffs. It’s still a tough division, but the Ravens have more going right than anyone else.