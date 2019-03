Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

For all the roster turnover and questions about his year’s team, fans can take comfort in the connection between quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. being back for another year. Flacco seems to look to — and hook up with — Smith every single time they’re on the field together. As they enter their second season together, it’s already one of the highlights of camp and will be a big part of the upcoming season.