Associated Press and Baltimore Sun

Because the Ravens have been so run-oriented lately, it is hard to imagine them throwing downfield a lot — but most opposing teams have gone after Trufant and Alford with the long ball. The Falcons are allowing 273 passing yards per game. Crabtree and Brown will be demanding the ball Sunday, and the Ravens should oblige Brown because of his speed. If the Ravens get behind they are fully capable of coming back regardless whether the quarterback is Joe Flacco or Lamar Jackson. Trufant and Alford have been getting very little support over the top from safeties Damontae Kazee and Jordan Richards.

Edge: Ravens.