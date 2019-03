Gail Burton / Associated Press

Through no fault of his own, Campanaro hasn’t gotten much attention in the Ravens’ crowded wide receiver crew this summer. More of the focus has been on who hasn’t been around (Breshad Perriman and Marlon Brown) and who might emerge (DeAndre Carter and Jeremy Butler) than guys like Campanaro, who runs good routes, makes catches in space, and has clear value for the slot receiver he is. Campanaro’s touchdown was a result of him finding a hole in the defense and making a play with the ball in his hands, something the Ravens will need in this diverse receiving group.