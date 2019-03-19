Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 30-27 win over the New Orleans Saints

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

If you’re going to play only one series, might as well hold the ball for more than eight minutes and take a 7-0 lead.

For as many minor injuries the Ravens have faced in the first two weeks of preseason, they basically rolled out their projected starting offense to begin the game. And Joe Flacco and Co. did new offensive coordinator Marc Trestman proud.

Flacco completed five passes, three of them to backs and another to tight end Crocket Gillmore. Lorenzo Taliaferro ran hard, picking up 19 yards on six carries and punching in a touchdown on fourth down.

We’re not going to get a great feel for Trestman’s offense from a few preseason series. But he lived up to his reputation for calling passes to running backs. And despite his pass-happy background, he called for 10 runs on the opening drive.

It would have been fun to watch injured first-round NFL draft pick Breshad Perriman. We still have no idea whether he or someone else can fill Torrey Smith’s shoes as a deep target for Flacco. That will be a key during the season, because Flacco isn’t Flacco without a home run threat.

But for eight minutes at least, this was the balanced attack Ravens fans hoped to see.