Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 30-27 win over the New Orleans Saints

Somehow, hand-wringing over the Ravens’ new backup quarterback became a dominant storyline early in training camp. The nadir probably came when outside linebacker Terrell Suggs taunted, “Hey,Matt, your guys are the guys in purple” after Schaub threw an interception in practice.
But the former Houston Texans starter came out sharp in his first game action. He quickly made his best throw as a Raven, hitting second-year receiver Michael Campanaro (River Hill) perfectly in rhythm for a 45-yard touchdown.
He would've had another touchdown had rookie tight end Maxx Williams handled a well-thrown ball in the end zone late in the second quarter.
Schaub did throw an interception in the second half, but that was as much on receiver Jeremy Butler, who didn’t fight for the ball on a curl route, as it was on the quarterback. He completed 11 of 18 passes overall.
The veteran hasn’t seemed bothered by all the questions about his practice interceptions. The coaches have stuck up for him.
Now, maybe we can let this story fade into the white noise of camp. If a few bad throws by the backup quarterback are among your leading concerns, you’re in good shape for the season.