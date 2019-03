Matt Rourke / Associated Press

With Lardarius Webb still sidelined and other players like Rashaan Melvin and Tramain Jacobs dealing with different ailments, there have been extended opportunities provided for other cornerbacks to get looks. However, the Ravens are still waiting for another reliable and consistent corner to emerge from a group that includes Asa Jackson, Tray Walker, Quinton Pointer and Cassius Vaughn. They’ll get plenty of chances against Washington’s receivers.