Timeline: Ed Reed's career with the Ravens and beyond

April 20, 2002: A season removed from winning their first Super Bowl, the Ravens take Reed, a play-making free safety out of the University of Miami, with the 24th pick in the 2002 Draft. Then minority owner Steve Bisciotti wanted University of Florida cornerback Lito Sheppard, but General Manager Ozzie Newsome stuck to his draft board.

Sept. 30, 2002: In a 34-23 home victory over the Denver Broncos, Reed picked off Brian Griese for his first career interception and also blocked the first punt in Ravens’ history.

Feb.8, 2004: Playing in his first Pro Bowl, Reed blocks a punt and returns it 23 yards for a touchdown. Reed made the Pro Bowl nine times in 11 seasons with the Ravens.

Nov. 7, 2004: Reed set an NFL-record with a 106-yard interception return for a touchdown to seal a 27-13 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Jan. 7, 2005: The first safety in 20 years to receive the honor, Reed is named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year after a season in which he set a franchise record with nine interceptions, broke the then NFL single-season record with 358 interception return yards and had two touchdowns.

Jan. 13, 2007: In a disappointing follow-up to a 13-3 regular season, the Ravens fall to the Indianapolis Colts, 15-6, despite Reed intercepting Peyton Manning twice and helping to hold the Pro Bowler to a 39.6 quarterback rating.

Sept. 13, 2010: Because of a hip injury, Reed starts the season on the physically unable to perform list and missed the Ravens’ first six games. However, he returned and led the NFL with eight interceptions in 10 regular season games. Hip, neck and shoulder injuries would dog Reed over his last three seasons in Baltimore.

Jan. 9, 2011: Playing with a heavy heart after his brother, Brian, went missing in Louisiana, Reed receives the game ball following the Ravens’ 30-7 playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and then boards a plane after the game to be with his family. Brian Reed’s body was found more than two weeks later in the Mississippi River.

Jan.15, 2012: A day after he secured a 20-13 playoff victory over the Houston Texans with a late-game interception, Reed brings unwanted attention on himself when he is critical of quarterback Joe Flacco and then offensive coordinator Cam Cameron’s play calling.

Nov. 20, 2012: Labeled a repeat offender of the rule that bans high hits on defenseless receivers, Reed is suspended one game for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He ultimately appeals the ban and is fined rather than suspended. However, that doesn’t stop Reed, whose tackling struggles became an issue, from criticizing the NFL and the way the game is being played.

Feb. 3, 2013: Reed gets his hands on the Lombardi Trophy for the first time after the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, to win Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. No Raven appeared to enjoy the victory more than Reed, who celebrated it less than a half hour from where he grew up in St. Rose, LA. At the downtown parade two days after the victory, Reed allowed fans to touch the Lombardi Trophy and took to the podium to sing Eddie Money’s “Two Tickets to Paradise.”

March 20, 2013: More than a month after his longtime teammate and friend Ray Lewis played his last game as a Raven, Reed agrees to terms on a two-year deal with the Houston Texans.

Nov. 12, 2013: Reed is released by the Texans. He had just 16 tackles, no interceptions, no forced fumbles, and no passes defended through in games.

Nov. 14, 2013: Reed signs with the New York Jets, reuniting him with coach Rex Ryan.

May 7, 2015: Reed retires after spending the entire 2014 season out of football.

Jan. 13, 2016: Reed is named assistant defensive backs coach by the Buffalo Bills.

Feb. 2, 2019: Reed is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility