Breaking down the Ravens' 2021 schedule: What to know about all 17 games | PHOTOS

Star safety Justin Simmons returned on a four-year, $61 million deal to solidify the backend of one of the league's best defenses under coach Vic Fangio. Will it be enough to get the Broncos over the hump? Poor quarterback play has been their Achilles heel, and the combination of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater does not inspire much confidence. Should the Broncos find a way to land Aaron Rodgers, this team would be a Super Bowl contender. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Broncos' over/under win total is 7.5, and they have 20-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Ashley Landis/AP)