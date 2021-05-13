xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Breaking down the Ravens' 2021 schedule: What to know about...

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Allen J. Schaben)

Breaking down the Ravens' 2021 schedule: What to know about all 17 games | PHOTOS

By
May 12, 2021
Here's a look at each of the Ravens' 17 games in the 2021 NFL season.
(Baltimore Sun staff)
Week 1, Sept. 13: at Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football"
Quarterback Derek Carr put together an impressive season in 2020, but the Raiders finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Coach Jon Gruden is facing added pressure to win after a head-scratching draft, with the team focused on rebuilding one of the league's worst defenses. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Raiders' over/under win total is 8, and they have 66-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Quarterback Derek Carr put together an impressive season in 2020, but the Raiders finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Coach Jon Gruden is facing added pressure to win after a head-scratching draft, with the team focused on rebuilding one of the league's worst defenses. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Raiders' over/under win total is 8, and they have 66-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Week 2, Sept. 19: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football"
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 14-2 record, the top seed in the AFC and a second straight conference title in 2020, but Kansas City was denied a second straight Super Bowl championship in a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is now with the Ravens, but most of the Chiefs' roster returns. According to Vegas sportsbooks, Kansas City's over/under win total is a league-high 12, and it is the Super Bowl favorite at 9-to-2 odds.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 14-2 record, the top seed in the AFC and a second straight conference title in 2020, but Kansas City was denied a second straight Super Bowl championship in a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is now with the Ravens, but most of the Chiefs' roster returns. According to Vegas sportsbooks, Kansas City's over/under win total is a league-high 12, and it is the Super Bowl favorite at 9-to-2 odds. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Week 3, Sept. 26: at Detroit Lions
Running back D'Andre Swift leads an offense that said goodbye to its top two wideouts and longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford. In steps Jared Goff and coach Dan Campbell, who is looking to build a tough, blue-collar team. Adding star offensive tackle Penei Sewell and two defensive lineman in the draft is a good start. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Lions' over/under win total is 5, tied for the fewest in the league with the Houston Texans, and they have 200-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Running back D'Andre Swift leads an offense that said goodbye to its top two wideouts and longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford. In steps Jared Goff and coach Dan Campbell, who is looking to build a tough, blue-collar team. Adding star offensive tackle Penei Sewell and two defensive lineman in the draft is a good start. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Lions' over/under win total is 5, tied for the fewest in the league with the Houston Texans, and they have 200-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (TONY DING/AP)
Week 4, Oct. 3: at Denver Broncos
Star safety Justin Simmons returned on a four-year, $61 million deal to solidify the backend of one of the league's best defenses under coach Vic Fangio. Will it be enough to get the Broncos over the hump? Poor quarterback play has been their Achilles heel, and the combination of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater does not inspire much confidence. Should the Broncos find a way to land Aaron Rodgers, this team would be a Super Bowl contender. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Broncos' over/under win total is 7.5, and they have 20-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Star safety Justin Simmons returned on a four-year, $61 million deal to solidify the backend of one of the league's best defenses under coach Vic Fangio. Will it be enough to get the Broncos over the hump? Poor quarterback play has been their Achilles heel, and the combination of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater does not inspire much confidence. Should the Broncos find a way to land Aaron Rodgers, this team would be a Super Bowl contender. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Broncos' over/under win total is 7.5, and they have 20-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Ashley Landis/AP)
Week 5, Oct. 11: vs. Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football"
Linebacker Darius Leonard and the Colts finished 11-5 in 2020 before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. With quarterback Philip Rivers retiring, Indianapolis made a big trade for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, hoping to revive the former No. 2 overall pick's career by reuniting with his former quarterbacks coach Frank Reich. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Colts' over/under win total is 10 and they have 20-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Linebacker Darius Leonard and the Colts finished 11-5 in 2020 before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. With quarterback Philip Rivers retiring, Indianapolis made a big trade for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, hoping to revive the former No. 2 overall pick's career by reuniting with his former quarterbacks coach Frank Reich. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Colts' over/under win total is 10 and they have 20-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Darron Cummings/AP)
Week 6, Oct. 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Quarterback Justin Herbert surprised many with an outstanding rookie season after taking over for the injured Tyrod Taylor. After hiring Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as coach, putting together a solid draft and getting star safety Derwin James back from a season-ending injury, the Chargers are once again offseason darlings. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Chargers' over/under win total is 9, and they have 30-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Quarterback Justin Herbert surprised many with an outstanding rookie season after taking over for the injured Tyrod Taylor. After hiring Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as coach, putting together a solid draft and getting star safety Derwin James back from a season-ending injury, the Chargers are once again offseason darlings. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Chargers' over/under win total is 9, and they have 30-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Allen J. Schaben)
Week 7, Oct. 24: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow started strong in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Bengals finished 4-11, and instead of addressing the offensive line early in the draft, Cincinnati took LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Bengals over/under win total is 6.5, and they have 100-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow started strong in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Bengals finished 4-11, and instead of addressing the offensive line early in the draft, Cincinnati took LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Bengals over/under win total is 6.5, and they have 100-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Week 8, Oct. 31: BYE
The Ravens are 10-3 after regular-season bye weeks under coach John Harbaugh.
The Ravens are 10-3 after regular-season bye weeks under coach John Harbaugh. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Week 9, Nov. 7: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson made waves with his comments about quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the duo was hugely successful in 2020 as Jefferson finished with a rookie-record 1,400 yards. Minnesota finished a disappointing 7-9 and missed the playoffs, but there's hope for improved defensive play after coach Mike Zimmer had one of his worst units in 2020. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Vikings' over/under win total is 8.5, and they have 66-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson made waves with his comments about quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the duo was hugely successful in 2020 as Jefferson finished with a rookie-record 1,400 yards. Minnesota finished a disappointing 7-9 and missed the playoffs, but there's hope for improved defensive play after coach Mike Zimmer had one of his worst units in 2020. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Vikings' over/under win total is 8.5, and they have 66-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Star Tribune/Star Tribune/TNS)
Week 10, Nov. 11: at Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football"
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter after a rocky rookie season, and he'll have one of the league's most talented rosters on his side. Adding Alabama speedster Jaylen Waddle in the draft and deep threat Will Fuller V in free agency will improve the offense, and coach Brian Flores is looking for his first playoff berth after missing out at 10-6 in 2020. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Dolphins' over/under win total is 9, and they have 30-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter after a rocky rookie season, and he'll have one of the league's most talented rosters on his side. Adding Alabama speedster Jaylen Waddle in the draft and deep threat Will Fuller V in free agency will improve the offense, and coach Brian Flores is looking for his first playoff berth after missing out at 10-6 in 2020. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Dolphins' over/under win total is 9, and they have 30-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS)
Week 11, Nov. 21: at Chicago Bears
Wide receiver Allen Robinson is back on the franchise tag after an 8-8 playoff season in 2020, and for once he'll have a promising quarterback on his team in No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields. It's a matter of when, not if, Fields takes over starting duties from veteran Andy Dalton this season. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Bears' over/under win total is 7.5, and they have 40-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson is back on the franchise tag after an 8-8 playoff season in 2020, and for once he'll have a promising quarterback on his team in No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields. It's a matter of when, not if, Fields takes over starting duties from veteran Andy Dalton this season. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Bears' over/under win total is 7.5, and they have 40-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune)
Week 12, Nov. 28: vs. Cleveland Browns on "Sunday Night Football"
Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and new coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns went 11-5 in 2020 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They rolled past the Steelers in the wild-card round and nearly upset the Chiefs before falling short in the divisional round. According to Vegas sportsbooks, Cleveland's over/under win total is 10, and it has 16-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and new coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns went 11-5 in 2020 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They rolled past the Steelers in the wild-card round and nearly upset the Chiefs before falling short in the divisional round. According to Vegas sportsbooks, Cleveland's over/under win total is 10, and it has 16-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Week 13, Dec. 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers won the AFC North and finished the regular season 12-4 in 2020 before losing to the rival Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round. After mulling retirement, the 39-year-old Roethlisberger is returning for his 18th season. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Steelers' over/under win total is 9, and they have 50-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers won the AFC North and finished the regular season 12-4 in 2020 before losing to the rival Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round. After mulling retirement, the 39-year-old Roethlisberger is returning for his 18th season. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Steelers' over/under win total is 9, and they have 50-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Brett Carlsen/AP)
Week 14, Dec. 12: at Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett had 12 sacks in 2020 and was named to his first All-Pro team. The Browns loaded up on defense in the draft, adding Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II in the first round and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second. The addition of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in free agency and the return of safety Grant Delpit should also provide a boost.
Defensive end Myles Garrett had 12 sacks in 2020 and was named to his first All-Pro team. The Browns loaded up on defense in the draft, adding Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II in the first round and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second. The addition of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in free agency and the return of safety Grant Delpit should also provide a boost. (Kirk Irwin/AP)
Week 15, Dec. 19: vs. Green Bay Packers
Wide receiver Davante Adams has established himself as a Pro Bowl receiver, but the biggest question in Green Bay is what happens with MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will he retire, be traded to another team or become the host of a popular game show? While much is still unknown after a 13-3 season that ended in the NFC title game, the Packers' over/under win total is 11, and they have 18-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Wide receiver Davante Adams has established himself as a Pro Bowl receiver, but the biggest question in Green Bay is what happens with MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will he retire, be traded to another team or become the host of a popular game show? While much is still unknown after a 13-3 season that ended in the NFC title game, the Packers' over/under win total is 11, and they have 18-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)
Week 16, Dec. 26: at Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is part of a talented receiving corps in Cincinnati that now features Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. With right tackle Riley Reiff added to solidify the offensive line and running back Joe Mixon returning, the Bengals offense has the potential to be among the best in the league in 2021.
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is part of a talented receiving corps in Cincinnati that now features Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. With right tackle Riley Reiff added to solidify the offensive line and running back Joe Mixon returning, the Bengals offense has the potential to be among the best in the league in 2021. (Emilee Chinn/AP)
Week 17, Jan. 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Defensive end Aaron Donald remains a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and there's hope for a big season in Los Angeles after a blockbuster deal for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford early in the offseason. The Rams finished 10-6, knocked off the Seahawks in the wild-card round and nearly upset the Packers in the divisional round last season. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Rams' over/under win total is 10.5, and they have 12-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Defensive end Aaron Donald remains a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and there's hope for a big season in Los Angeles after a blockbuster deal for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford early in the offseason. The Rams finished 10-6, knocked off the Seahawks in the wild-card round and nearly upset the Packers in the divisional round last season. According to Vegas sportsbooks, the Rams' over/under win total is 10.5, and they have 12-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Scott Eklund/AP)
Week 18, Jan. 9: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster flirted with signing with the arch-rival Ravens before returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. The Steelers added Alabama star running back Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the draft, but questions surround the offensive line after center Maurkice Pouncey retired and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva signed with the Ravens.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster flirted with signing with the arch-rival Ravens before returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. The Steelers added Alabama star running back Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the draft, but questions surround the offensive line after center Maurkice Pouncey retired and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva signed with the Ravens. (Keith Srakocic/AP)
