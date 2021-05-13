Breaking down the Ravens' 2021 schedule: What to know about all 17 games | PHOTOS

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 14-2 record, the top seed in the AFC and a second straight conference title in 2020, but Kansas City was denied a second straight Super Bowl championship in a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is now with the Ravens, but most of the Chiefs' roster returns. According to Vegas sportsbooks, Kansas City's over/under win total is a league-high 12, and it is the Super Bowl favorite at 9-to-2 odds. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)