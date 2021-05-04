Meet the Ravens’ 2021 NFL draft class | PHOTOS

The consensus No. 30 overall prospect, the 6-5, 257-pound edge rusher was one of the stars of the predraft process, blowing scouts away with his athletic testing numbers. His performance in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill all ranked in the 90th percentile or better among players at his position over the past 10 years. While he didn’t collect a sack in 2020, he was still disruptive and was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the league’s coaches. He didn’t start playing football until his junior year at New Jersey's Blair Academy. After being known by his middle name Jayson, he said he wants to be called Odafe to honor his Nigerian heritage. He’s drawn comparisons to the Titans’ Bud Dupree and the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter. (Carlos Osorio / AP)