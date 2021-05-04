xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Meet the Ravens’ 2021 NFL draft class | PHOTOS

The consensus No. 28 overall prospect on The Athletic’s big board, the 6-foot, 190-pound receiver earned high marks from scouts and analysts for his route-running ability and versatility to play both in the slot and out wide. A Georgia native who stuck with Minnesota over offers from higher-ranked programs, Bateman had his best season in 2019, scoring 11 touchdowns and averaging 20.3 yards per reception to be named Big Ten Receiver of the Year. He’s drawn comparisons to the Cowboys’ Michael Gallup and the Saints’ Michael Thomas.
(Andy Clayton-King/AP)

Meet the Ravens’ 2021 NFL draft class | PHOTOS

May 04, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here's what you need to know about each of the Ravens' picks in the 2021 NFL draft.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (first round, No. 27 overall)
The consensus No. 28 overall prospect on The Athletic’s big board, the 6-foot, 190-pound receiver earned high marks from scouts and analysts for his route-running ability and versatility to play both in the slot and out wide. A Georgia native who stuck with Minnesota over offers from higher-ranked programs, Bateman had his best season in 2019, scoring 11 touchdowns and averaging 20.3 yards per reception to be named Big Ten Receiver of the Year. He’s drawn comparisons to the Cowboys’ Michael Gallup and the Saints’ Michael Thomas.
The consensus No. 28 overall prospect on The Athletic’s big board, the 6-foot, 190-pound receiver earned high marks from scouts and analysts for his route-running ability and versatility to play both in the slot and out wide. A Georgia native who stuck with Minnesota over offers from higher-ranked programs, Bateman had his best season in 2019, scoring 11 touchdowns and averaging 20.3 yards per reception to be named Big Ten Receiver of the Year. He’s drawn comparisons to the Cowboys’ Michael Gallup and the Saints’ Michael Thomas. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)
Penn State edge rusher Odafe Oweh (first round, No. 31 overall)
The consensus No. 30 overall prospect, the 6-5, 257-pound edge rusher was one of the stars of the predraft process, blowing scouts away with his athletic testing numbers. His performance in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill all ranked in the 90th percentile or better among players at his position over the past 10 years. While he didn’t collect a sack in 2020, he was still disruptive and was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the league’s coaches. He didn’t start playing football until his junior year at New Jersey's Blair Academy. After being known by his middle name Jayson, he said he wants to be called Odafe to honor his Nigerian heritage. He’s drawn comparisons to the Titans’ Bud Dupree and the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter.
The consensus No. 30 overall prospect, the 6-5, 257-pound edge rusher was one of the stars of the predraft process, blowing scouts away with his athletic testing numbers. His performance in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill all ranked in the 90th percentile or better among players at his position over the past 10 years. While he didn’t collect a sack in 2020, he was still disruptive and was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the league’s coaches. He didn’t start playing football until his junior year at New Jersey's Blair Academy. After being known by his middle name Jayson, he said he wants to be called Odafe to honor his Nigerian heritage. He’s drawn comparisons to the Titans’ Bud Dupree and the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter. (Carlos Osorio / AP)
Georgia guard Ben Cleveland (third round, No. 94 overall)
The consensus No. 103 overall prospect on The Athletic’s big board, the 6-6, 343-pound interior offensive lineman earned the nickname “Big Country” for his size and Georgia roots. He was ranked the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2016 by 247 Sports and became a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honoree at right guard this past season for the Bulldogs. He’s drawn comparisons to former Raven D.J. Fluker.
The consensus No. 103 overall prospect on The Athletic’s big board, the 6-6, 343-pound interior offensive lineman earned the nickname “Big Country” for his size and Georgia roots. He was ranked the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2016 by 247 Sports and became a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honoree at right guard this past season for the Bulldogs. He’s drawn comparisons to former Raven D.J. Fluker. (Michael Woods/AP)
SMU cornerback Brandon Stephens (third round, No. 104 overall)
The consensus No. 255 overall prospect (pictured left), the 6-0, 213-pound cornerback was a former three-star recruit at running back who chose UCLA over offers from Alabama, Florida and others. The Plano, Texas, native later transferred to SMU, where he moved to cornerback as a walk-on and led the team in pass breakups for two straight seasons. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said they like Stephens’ potential as a safety, and he could be an immediate contributor on special teams.
The consensus No. 255 overall prospect (pictured left), the 6-0, 213-pound cornerback was a former three-star recruit at running back who chose UCLA over offers from Alabama, Florida and others. The Plano, Texas, native later transferred to SMU, where he moved to cornerback as a walk-on and led the team in pass breakups for two straight seasons. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said they like Stephens’ potential as a safety, and he could be an immediate contributor on special teams. (Michael Wyke/AP)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (fourth round, No. 131 overall)
The consensus No. 70 overall prospect, the 5-11, 194-pound receiver was a productive college player and a true big-play threat, averaging 16.8 yards per reception during his career. He also won consistently at the catch point; according to Pro Football Focus, his 43 contested catches over the past three years ranked most in the FBS. A torn ACL in 2019 and questions about his ability to win off the line scrimmage and separate downfield pushed him to the fourth round. The Fort Worth, Texas, native was a star recruit in high school alongside his twin brother Tracin, who was forced to medically retire from football in 2019. Tylan has drawn comparisons to the Cowboys’ Michael Gallup and former Steelers and Titans receiver Nate Washington.
The consensus No. 70 overall prospect, the 5-11, 194-pound receiver was a productive college player and a true big-play threat, averaging 16.8 yards per reception during his career. He also won consistently at the catch point; according to Pro Football Focus, his 43 contested catches over the past three years ranked most in the FBS. A torn ACL in 2019 and questions about his ability to win off the line scrimmage and separate downfield pushed him to the fourth round. The Fort Worth, Texas, native was a star recruit in high school alongside his twin brother Tracin, who was forced to medically retire from football in 2019. Tylan has drawn comparisons to the Cowboys’ Michael Gallup and former Steelers and Titans receiver Nate Washington. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (fifth round, No. 160 overall)
The consensus No. 114 overall prospect, the 6-1, 196-pound corner is a former five-star recruit who was named the nation’s top defensive back as a senior at Jacksonville's Trinity Christian Academy. He became a standout player in the slot and as a nickel back for the Buckeyes in 2018 and 2019, recording four interceptions in 28 games. Though he earned Associated Press All-America honors in 2020, he struggled playing on the outside, with some scouts questioning his competitiveness. However, he has the athletic traits to stick in the NFL, and might have landed in the most advantageous situation in the league to learn under the Ravens coaches and players.
The consensus No. 114 overall prospect, the 6-1, 196-pound corner is a former five-star recruit who was named the nation’s top defensive back as a senior at Jacksonville's Trinity Christian Academy. He became a standout player in the slot and as a nickel back for the Buckeyes in 2018 and 2019, recording four interceptions in 28 games. Though he earned Associated Press All-America honors in 2020, he struggled playing on the outside, with some scouts questioning his competitiveness. However, he has the athletic traits to stick in the NFL, and might have landed in the most advantageous situation in the league to learn under the Ravens coaches and players. (Jay LaPrete/AP)
Notre Dame edge rusher Daelin Hayes (fifth round, No. 171 overall)
The consensus No. 165 overall prospect, the 6-3, 253-pound edge rusher is a former four-star recruit at Skyline High School in Michigan who struggled with injuries throughout his college career. He finished strong as a senior at Notre Dame, recording three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles to earn All-ACC honorable mention and an invitation to the Senior Bowl. The team captain was also named a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, with a conflict resolution class at a local elementary school among his initiatives to push for social change.
The consensus No. 165 overall prospect, the 6-3, 253-pound edge rusher is a former four-star recruit at Skyline High School in Michigan who struggled with injuries throughout his college career. He finished strong as a senior at Notre Dame, recording three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles to earn All-ACC honorable mention and an invitation to the Senior Bowl. The team captain was also named a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, with a conflict resolution class at a local elementary school among his initiatives to push for social change. (Rusty Costanza/AP)
Michigan fullback Ben Mason (fifth round, No. 184 overall)
The consensus No. 247 overall prospect, the 6-3, 246-pound fullback is a former three-star recruit at linebacker, earning the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2016. He spent some time on the defensive line during his career at Michigan, but primarily played fullback, rushing for nine touchdowns and catching one score during four seasons. He’s a two-time recipient of the team’s Toughest Player Award.
The consensus No. 247 overall prospect, the 6-3, 246-pound fullback is a former three-star recruit at linebacker, earning the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2016. He spent some time on the defensive line during his career at Michigan, but primarily played fullback, rushing for nine touchdowns and catching one score during four seasons. He’s a two-time recipient of the team’s Toughest Player Award. (Rusty Costanza/AP)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement