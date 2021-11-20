Jets counting on Joe Flacco’s veteran smarts to combat Dolphins’ endless blitzes

“Joe has got the ability to process and get the ball in-and-out of his hands as quickly as possible,” Saleh said on Friday. “I have a lot of faith in Mike LaFleur and his ability to game plan with his staff and put players in position where there’s space to be had. But, again, it goes back to Joe’s experience and recognizing coverages pre-snap and knowing exactly where the ball needs to get as quickly as possible to, one, avoid hits, but, two, get the ball where it needs to go in space.”