Mike Preston's midseason Ravens grades: After a strong start, Joe Flacco's performance has dropped

Very few times has any midseason game meant so much, but the Ravens need to have a sense of urgency when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Through the past couple of years, they have teased fans with some big wins, only to turn in unexpected losses. During the past two years, they have lost big games late in the season that probably would have put them into the playoffs.

There probably won’t be much to wait for if the Ravens lose Sunday.

Nearly a month ago, when the Ravens beat Pittsburgh, 26-14, these teams were on different paths. At the time, the Ravens were 2-1 and the Steelers were 1-1-1. Since then, Pittsburgh has won three in a row and the Ravens have lost three of four.

Pittsburgh’s defense no longer gives up big passing plays and the Steelers have had several defensive players improve. And they’ve found a running game, featuring James Conner.

The Ravens?

The long passing game is missing, they can’t stop the run and premier quarterbacks such as Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees and Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton beat the Ravens with quick-paced, uptempo offenses.

After being embarrassed last week by the Panthers, the Ravens get a chance to redeem themselves against Pittsburgh, their most hated rival.

But before we move on to Sunday’s game, the midseason report card comes out.

Quarterbacks

Joe Flacco started off strong in the first four games, but his performance has dropped off. Flacco has never been one with great patience as far as reading defenses. In the past two games versus New Orleans and Carolina, those teams have taken the long ball away from Flacco, forcing the Ravens to have drives of more than 10 plays to score. It forces Flacco to be patient, which is not a strong point, and also accurate on short to intermediate passes, which is also not strong point. Flacco had two poorly thrown interceptions last week against the Panthers. He has completed 209 of 342 passes for 2,259 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 84.9. The Ravens have used rookie Lamar Jackson sparingly, mostly on running plays. Grade: B-

Running backs

Alex Collins has been the starter and has rushed for 358 yards on 98 carries, and his longest run has been only 19 yards. That’s not good enough. Collins runs hard and always gives second effort, but sometimes he dances and shuffles too much before hitting the hole. It’s not entirely his fault, because there are hardly any holes. A lot of times, he makes something out of nothing. Buck Allen is the No. 2 and third-down back. He is solid, but a lack of acceleration and speed limit him from making big plays in the flats. Maybe recently acquired Ty Montgomery will give this group an added dimension or take it to another level. It is desperately needed. Grade: C-

Offensive line

In the preseason, there were questions about the lack of depth, and the Ravens are paying the price for it now. The group was healthy for most of the first quarter of the season, but even then this unit was far from dominant, especially in the run game. Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda started off slow but has made progress. Center Matt Skura has been steady but not always sturdy. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is having the best season of the bunch, but the Ravens haven’t had a lot of continuity with injuries to guard Alex Lewis and tackle James Hurst. The Ravens have been forced to play two rookies at times, and that’s not a good recipe for success. Grade: C

Receivers

John Brown leads the team in receiving yards with 586 on 31 catches. He was the team’s big-play guy in the first four games, but, as expected, teams have focused on taking him out of the offense. Unfortunately for the Ravens, they have few other vertical threats. Both Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead IV are more possession types. Crabtree had his bad game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, but has rebounded well and has 38 receptions for 440 yards and two touchdowns. Snead has 38 catches for 390 yards, but the Ravens need more consistency out of him. He has a tendency to disappear from the offense. Rookie tight end Mark Andrews has been a pleasant surprise, but fellow rookie tight end Hayden Hurst hasn’t gotten into the swing of the offense because of injuries. In the past two weeks, tight ends have dropped a couple of passes that have hurt the offense. Grade: B

Defensive line

This group started out stopping the run well earlier in the year, but has struggled against stronger teams, such as New Orleans and Carolina. There are two run stoppers in tackles Brandon Williams (20 tackles) and Michael Pierce (11). Both work hard and can take on two blockers, but neither dominates, which is what a tackle must do at the nose position. End Brent Urban has been solid at times, but hasn’t had any spectacular plays. Fellow end-tackle Chris Wormley seems to be entering a groove and has progressed well in recent weeks. End Willie Henry has been slowed by injuries and hasn’t contributed much. Overall, the Ravens are ranked No. 11 in rush defense, but this group doesn’t get much pressure on the quarterback. Grade: C+

Linebackers