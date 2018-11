The Steelers rank 22nd in rushing offense with 100 yards per game, but they have gotten better in recent weeks. The Steelers offensive line is healthy, and there aren’t many centers in the NFL better than Pouncey. He can knock opponents off the ball with power, but is fast and agile enough to pull and get out front for sweeps. The Ravens are 11th in run defense, allowing 98.1 yards per game, but they’ve had trouble in the past two games against the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. A big key will be up front. Williams will take on Pouncey for most of the game, but Pierce will rotate along the defensive line. Both Williams and Pierce can match Pouncey in power, but Pouncey has better feet.

Edge: Even