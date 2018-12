The Ravens will treat Kelce as the team’s top receiver so they might match up some cornerbacks with him, but there will be times when Kelce is matched up one-on-one against a safety. Kelce has 79 catches for 1,082 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Both Weddle and Jefferson are strong safeties, but they will have to cover Kelce inside the red zone. Neither has the strength or athleticism to contend with Kelce all over the field.

Edge: Chiefs