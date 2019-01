Williams and Pierce may have played their best game as a tandem the last time they faced Los Angeles. The Chargers couldn’t run halfback Melvin Gordon III inside or outside because their guards were allowing too much penetration. Williams has 34 tackles and Pierce has 32. Pierce has excellent pursuit from anywhere on the field regardless if he is playing the end or tackle positions. He is one of the tackles that runs down opposing ball carriers on screen passes. Edge: Ravens.