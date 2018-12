It took years of development, but Jensen has become one of the top players at his position in the league. There is no finesse about his game. He is a mauler who likes to wear down the opposition. He knows Williams and Pierce from his days with the Ravens. Both have been playing well and both are squatty and powerful. They won’t back down from Jensen. This might look more like a Summer Slam event in pro wrestling than a football matchup.

Edge: Ravens