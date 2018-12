The Ravens will attack the Chargers inside the tackles with their running game because San Diego doesn’t have downhill or crash-and-burn linebackers. The Chargers rely more on speed. Mebane has missed the last four games because of an illness in his family, but he’ll play Saturday night. Mebane is one of the best run-stopping linemen in the NFL and will have fresh legs. Yanda will be able to handle himself one on one but Skura and Hurst don’t have the power to compete against Mebane. Look for the Ravens to double Mebane a lot at the point of attack. Edge: Even.