Gail Burton / Associated Press

This grade would be lower, but with all the injuries to Ravens wide receivers, running backs and offensive linemen this season, not to mention the quarterbacks themselves, it is hard to call them anything but average. Jimmy Clausen (pictured) and Ryan Mallett's end-of-year auditions for next year’s backup role were among the most important developments with this position. It will be interesting to see whether the Ravens keep Clausen around in the offseason as their third training camp arm. There were few highlights from this group, including starter Joe Flacco, in 2015. That will have to change heading into 2016.