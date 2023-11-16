Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, November 16, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs after catch for big gain in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night football game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs after catch for big gain in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) A Baltimore Ravens fan sings in the crowd during the fourth quarter of a game against the Bengals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards spikes the ball to celebrate a touchdown in fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards pushes through for touchdown in fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) fails to make a one-handed touchdown catch while tumbling with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the third quarter of an AFC North division rivalry. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens' Odafe Oweh, left, sacks Bengals quarterback Jake Browning in the third quarter. The Ravens defeated the Bengals, 34-20, at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) collides into Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) for a penalty during the third quarter of an AFC North division rivalry. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell, left, gets face masked by Bengals' Dax Hill, that went uncalled in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) A pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) eludes him after Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt deflected the ball. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens place holder Jordan Stout (11) smiles as kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after drilling a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Rapper Big Boi performs a half time concert at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 16, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Rapper Big Boi performs a half time concert at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (facing camera) celebrates a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals to wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (left) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the second quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a touchdown pass over Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Ravens' Odafe Oweh, left, pressures Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow to throw incomplete in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gains a first down to the 41-yard line, as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) and cornerback Mike Hilton (21) give chase. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor flips in to the end zone for a touchdown against the Bengals in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (left) and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike leap as Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) boots a field goal attempt that goes wide during the second quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) As umpire Roy Ellison (81) jogs back toward the spot of the foul, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) shows disbelief after a touchdown by wide receiver Zay Flowers gets called back because of a holding penalty on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the second quarter of an AFC North division rivalry in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, congratulates quarterback Lamar Jackson after a touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exits the medical tent on sideline during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night football game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson holds his leg under Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson after getting hurt while running the ball out of bounds. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate with running back Gus Edwards following his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of an AFC North division rivalry in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards celebrates his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals with tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) during the first quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens’ Gus Edwards runs in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens defensive back Daryl Worley trips Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) as he gains yardage. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks in on tight end Mark Andrews (89) who suffered a season-ending injury. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens personnel tend to Mark Andrews on the field after he was injured during a play against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews catches a ball against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews catches a ball against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night football game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) sprints for the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) makes the tackle. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is introduced before a Thursday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Fireworks shoot off at M&T Bank Stadium during the National Anthem. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson throws the ball during warmups before a Thursday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers catches the ball during warmups before a Thursday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens fans arrive for Thursday Night game against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson ) Ravens fan Anita Randall, right, tailgates with friends before game against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Ravens fans arrive for Thursday Night game against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson ) Wearing a mask whose jaw can open and close when he shouts, Ted Matthews of Rosedale shouts to Justin Tucker before a Thursday night football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers enters the field as fans stand beneath the stadium lights during warmups before a Thursday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. enters the field as fans stand beneath the stadium lights during warmups before a Thursday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson enters field as fans cheer during warmups before a Thursday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens fan Mia Clay, of Dundalk, got her face painted for her first Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Ravens fan Mark Vital of Pennsylvania gets his face painted by Jessica Wagner on RavensWalk. (Kevin Richardson ) Mon Williams, of Seattle, takes in the scene at RavensWalk before entering M&T Bank Stadium which is the fourth stadium Williams has attended a game for his bucket list of attending games in all NFL stadiums.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Ravens fans Michael and wife Debbi Stern, of Pikesville, have been grilling tailgate food for their group of friends for 20 seasons at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Ravens fan Michael Stern, of Pikesville, got a special tag for his truck made for tailgate party at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens fans arrive for Thursday Night game against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson ) Ravens fans arrive for Thursday Night game against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson ) Ravens fans arrive for Thursday Night game against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson ) Thursday Night Football camera shoots pregame warmups between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) The Cincinnati Bengals stretch with the Large video screen, saying "darkness there, and nothing more" before a Thursday night football game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)