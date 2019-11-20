It was a slow burn. Judon’s opening-drive sack was a tone-setter for the afternoon. The Ravens took their sweet old time bringing down Watson, but they did it again and again. With Judon’s wait-and-see sack, the defense averaged about 6 seconds per takedown. Without it, the average was still about 5 seconds. Not until Watson’s sixth and final sack did the Ravens come close to extinguishing the play in four seconds. Even that play required the left side of the Texans’ line to completely forget about blocking Judon and defensive lineman Jihad Ward.