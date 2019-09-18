Ravens film study: How Lamar Jackson can still run through defenses designed to slow him

“That's the problem with rushing four guys against a mobile quarterback,” New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in 2014, as part of an extended response to a question about quarterback Tom Brady’s lack of mobility. “You kind of have two dead gaps there. You bring two guys on the outside to contain him, and then you have four gaps on the inside [where] you only have two rushers. So it's a lot of space for them to defend. If you bring five, then you can restrict that space a little bit, but then that creates problems on the other end.”