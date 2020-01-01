Edwards consistently does that. One running back metric the NFL’s Next Gen Stats measures is “efficiency,” which it calculates by comparing the total number of yards (both vertical and horizontal) a ball carrier travels with the actual yards gained. Over the past two seasons, Edwards has been the league’s most north-south runner: 2.78 yards traveled per yard gained in 2018, according to Next Gen Stats, and 2.93 yards in 2019. No one else come close; Ingram, at 3.34 yards, ranks second this year.