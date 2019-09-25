Ravens film study: Secondary’s struggles continue vs. Chiefs, but pass rush needs a boost, too

In other words, it has not been a murderers’ row for the Ravens this September. And yet their pass defense has been among the NFL’s weakest, especially in preventing big plays. The Ravens are tied for sixth worst in the number of 20-plus-yard pass plays allowed (14) and tied for fourth worst in the number of 40-plus-yard pass plays allowed (four). At their current pace, the Ravens would finish with totals that would’ve ranked last in the NFL in both categories last season.