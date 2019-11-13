So when the Ravens face a defense either unprepared to stop the run or overcommitted to bottling it up, as they did Sunday, there is no better changeup than a play-action pass to tight ends equally adept at blocking and catching. Of Jackson’s 15 completions for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-13 win, Andrews, Boyle and Hurst combined for 12 catches for 151 yards and two scores. All but four came after faked handoffs.