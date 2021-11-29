xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host Cleveland Browns (6-5) | PHOTOS

Ravens' Sammy Watkins warms up before a key AFC North matchup on Sun., Nov. 28, 2021 against the Cleveland Browns.
(Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

By ,  and
Nov 28, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens (7-3-0) host Cleveland Browns (6-5-0) in a key AFC North matchup
(Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz, Karl Merton Ferron)
Ravens' Sammy Watkins warms up before a key AFC North matchup on Sun., Nov. 28, 2021 against the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Ravens' Marquise Brown warms up before game against Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Ravens' Tyus Bowser plays catch with fans before the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Ravens' Lamar Jackson warms up before a key AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman makes a catch during pregame warmups before a key AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns. (Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston gives a speech to his defensive teammates before a key AFC North matchup. (Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up. (Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun)
