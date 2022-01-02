(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens Gameday Baltimore Ravens Sports Ravens vs. Rams: Week 17 | PHOTOS By Kevin Richardson Jan 02, 2022 Advertisement Advertisement The Baltimore Ravens play host to the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on January 2, 2022. (Kevin Richardson) Los Angekles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadiumon Jan. 2, 2022 Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, watches his quarterback Tyler Huntley warms up before game against the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun) The St. Louis Rams at Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during NFL football in Baltimore Sunday., Jan. 2, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) The St. Louis Rams at Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP) The St. Louis Rams at Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP) Los Angekles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadiumon Jan. 2, 2022 RavensÕ Tyler Huntley warms up before game against the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun) Los Angekles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadiumon Jan. 2, 2022 Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP) Los Angekles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadiumon Jan. 2, 2022 Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, visits with Rams head coach Sean McVay before game at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement