xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Ravens vs. Rams: Week 17 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during NFL football in Baltimore Sunday., Jan. 2, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Ravens vs. Rams: Week 17 | PHOTOS

Kevin Richardson
By
Jan 02, 2022
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Baltimore Ravens play host to the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on January 2, 2022.
(Kevin Richardson)
Los Angekles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadiumon Jan. 2, 2022
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, watches his quarterback Tyler Huntley warms up before game against the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, watches his quarterback Tyler Huntley warms up before game against the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
The St. Louis Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during NFL football in Baltimore Sunday., Jan. 2, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during NFL football in Baltimore Sunday., Jan. 2, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
The St. Louis Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
The St. Louis Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Los Angekles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadiumon Jan. 2, 2022
RavensÕ Tyler Huntley warms up before game against the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
RavensÕ Tyler Huntley warms up before game against the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Los Angekles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadiumon Jan. 2, 2022
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace works out prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Los Angekles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadiumon Jan. 2, 2022
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, visits with Rams head coach Sean McVay before game at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, visits with Rams head coach Sean McVay before game at M&T Bank Stadium. Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement