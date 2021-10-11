xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Ravens vs. Colts: Week 5 | PHOTOS

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson takes the field for pre-game warm up before the game against the Colts.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Oct 11, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021.
(Karl Merton Ferron, Kenneth K. Lam)
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson warms up before the game against the Colts. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson warms up before the game against the Colts. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown warms up before the game against the Colts. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson takes the field for pre-game warm up before the game against the Colts. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
