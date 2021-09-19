xml:space="preserve">
Ravens vs. Chiefs: Week 2 | PHOTOS

Ravens player Tyus Bowser greets football players from Fallston, MD before the game against the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021
(Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Sep 19, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Karl Merton Ferron, Lloyd Fox, Kevin Richardson)
Ravens player Tyus Bowser greets football players from Fallston, MD before the game against the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Two fans remain masked among the crowd during pregame before the Ravens vs. Chiefs game on September 19, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens players Tavon Young, left, and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, right, stretch before the game against the Chiefs. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Mark Andrews catches a pass during pregame drills. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens player Brandon Stephenson prepares for the game against the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Anita Moore of Sykesville and Duane Powell of Catonsville wait for Ravens players to enter M&T Bank Stadium before the game against the Chiefs. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
