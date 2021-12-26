(Aaron Doster/AP) Ravens Gameday Baltimore Ravens Sports Ravens vs. Bengals: Week 16 | PHOTOS Dec 26, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021. Ravens vs. Bengals Baltimore Ravens' Rashod Bateman reacts after a touchdown reception against Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton (21) during the fist half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP) Ravens vs. Bengals Baltimore Ravens' Rashod Bateman makes a touchdown reception against Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton (21) during the fist half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP) Ravens vs. Bengals Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) signals a first down following a catch during the fist half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP) Ravens vs. Bengals Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) is chased by Baltimore Ravens' Tavon Young (25) during the fist half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP) Ravens vs. Bengals Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson throws before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean / AP) Ravens vs. Bengals Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) looks on during warmups before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn) (Emilee Chinn/AP) Ravens vs. Bengals Fans wait to enter the gates before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP) Advertisement