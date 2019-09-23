Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 33-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes, the Chiefs’ reigning league Most Valuable Player, has already graduated from a phase of dazzling precocity to one of numbing excellence. If you give him four seconds, he’ll identify the gaps in any defense. If you blitz him, his computer brain will find the instant read to punish you. If you blow coverage downfield, might as well slap six points on the board for Kansas City. It does not matter if the throw requires zip, touch or great distance. He has them all in his bag.