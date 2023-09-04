Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a clear winner during training camp, wiping away concerns about his surgically repaired knee with his dependable presence at practice, establishing immediate chemistry with fans and beating defenders for big plays with his nuanced sense of timing and body positioning. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

We have yet to see anything resembling the Ravens team that will play the Houston Texans on Sunday. Few starters suited up for the preseason, and practice tells us only so much. But we did witness enough this summer to share five things we learned from the Ravens’ training camp and preseason.

The Ravens’ greatest worries going into the summer remain their greatest worries.

After Lamar Jackson signed his $260 million extension and the Ravens used their first-round pick and a large chunk of their free agency budget to jazz up his toy chest, concern turned to the defense.

General manager Eric DeCosta did not add an edge rusher or a cornerback on the first two days of the draft, trusting that 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo would mature into a sack artist and free agent addition Rock Ya-Sin would be an adequate replacement for Marcus Peters. DeCosta did not have the money or draft capital to do everything he wanted, and he prioritized offense — understandable given the investment in Jackson and the hopes pinned on new coordinator Todd Monken.

Now that the season opener is around the corner, however, those unaddressed worries about cornerback depth and pass-rush production loom.

The former problem grew worse when the Ravens lost their most indispensable defender, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, to a foot injury that required surgery. Coach John Harbaugh expects Humphrey back during the first quarter of the season, but the Ravens will likely be without him for at least part of an AFC North road gauntlet that begins Sept. 17 in Cincinnati. That means Ya-Sin, who dealt with his own nagging injury during training camp, and recent addition Ronald Darby, who’s coming back from a torn ACL, will probably start on the outside for now, with undersized Ar’Darius Washington or former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Arthur Maulet in the slot. Though Maulet and Darby were the best corners the Ravens could add in July and August, this group does not include a single player who would be considered an above-average NFL starter.

Gifted safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton will help cover for this talent deficit, and these worries might feel like a distant memory once Humphrey has been back in the lineup for a few weeks. But the Ravens are another injury or two — and we know this position group always seems more vulnerable than most — from facing a dire cornerback shortage early in the season. It’s a problem DeCosta will ultimately need to solve in future drafts.

As for the pass rush, the Ravens are counting on breakouts from Ojabo and his close friend, 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh. Though both performed well in camp, Ojabo’s inability to shed blockers in three preseason outings set off alarm bells. The Ravens signed veteran Jadeveon Clowney after their first preseason game, a move they probably needed to make anyway to cover the snaps played by Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul last season. But if Ojabo does not produce right away, Clowney, who’s perhaps more valuable as an edge setter than as a sack producer, might have to play more than either he or the Ravens anticipated. The 2014 No. 1 overall pick was very good for the Browns in 2021 but less productive in 2022 before his time in Cleveland ended acrimoniously.

This edge group, with an abundance of first-round talent but without a track record of recent NFL production, carries more boom or bust potential than any facet of the team.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 49 Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) practice during preseason practice for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The receiver corps really is the most exciting around these parts since at least 2012.

The Ravens reset expectations for their passing offense when they replaced Greg Roman with Monken, spent $15 million for one year of Odell Beckham Jr. and used their first-round pick on Zay Flowers. How would these theoretical gems look when they took the field with Jackson? Pretty darned good as it turned out.

Flowers’ name quickly rang out beyond Baltimore when out-of-town analysts showed up to watch him roast teammates in one-on-one drills. He did not play a lot in the preseason but only added to this impression with his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. We don’t know the scope of how Monken will use Flowers, but it’s easy to envision the rookie turning innocuous 8-yard passes into 50-yard gains with his rare ability to stop in a blink and then accelerate in a different direction.

If anything, Beckham was an even clearer winner during training camp, wiping away concerns about his surgically repaired knee with his dependable presence at practice, establishing immediate chemistry with fans and beating defenders for big plays with his nuanced sense of timing and body positioning. The freaky one-handed grabs are a nifty bonus.

Rashod Bateman, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, remains the greatest wild card in the group as he recovers from Lisfranc surgery on his foot. He created real optimism, however, with the downfield explosiveness he flashed as soon as he ramped up his practice participation in mid-August. Like Beckham, Bateman possesses gifts you cannot teach for outmaneuvering a defender when the ball is in the air. Will his foot allow him to excel week after week? That’s the big question after Bateman endured a year of physical and emotional swings.

Beyond the big three, free-agent addition Nelson Agholor was the Ravens’ most consistent wide receiver early in camp and makes for an ideal fourth option. Tylan Wallace, fighting for a job, produced his best summer as a pro. Devin Duvernay is known more as a Pro Bowl returner but has his moments as a pass catcher.

Ravens fans have known mostly frustration and despair when it comes to wide receivers, so their optimism is understandably cautious. Let’s just say there’s a lot to look forward to based on what we’ve seen over the past five weeks.

Coach John Harbaugh Harbaugh often says that any offensive success the Ravens have begins up front with the offensive line. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens took the safe route with their offensive line.

Harbaugh often says that any offensive success the Ravens have begins up front. It does not matter how skilled the playmakers are if the offensive line is a mess.

With four of five starters set and healthy coming into camp, the Ravens were in better position than they had been for several years, but they still had decisions to make, most notably who would play left guard in place of the departed Ben Powers.

They gave rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu a real shot to win the job, lining him up with the starters when camp opened. The other candidate, John Simpson, started 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but his confidence plummeted after the Raiders cast him off and he signed with the Ravens in December.

Once the preseason began, Aumavae-Laulu’s lack of refinement as a pass blocker became evident, and Simpson seized the opportunity with rock-solid play in practice and games. The 2020 fourth-round pick out of Clemson enjoyed the competition with his rookie rival, which gave him daily purpose. The Ravens did not deny the obvious, giving Simpson most of the first-team reps as camp rolled on and resting him for the final preseason game. They went with the player who will give them the best chance to win in 2023.

They did the same by keeping 2021 third-round pick Ben Cleveland, whom many analysts had on the wrong side of the bubble in their final roster projections. Cleveland has never been consistent in practice and was an afterthought in the left guard competition, but he has proved he can go into an NFL game and not be a disaster. The Ravens recognized that as much as they like Aumavae-Laulu, Cleveland is probably the safer bet if they need a reserve guard in the early part of the season. They got to have their cake and eat it too when center Sam Mustipher, who was competing with Cleveland for a roster spot, signed to their practice squad.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is a skilled runner motivated to show he’s one of the best in the league. The drama of late July is not the drama of early September. (Kevin Richardson )

J.K. Dobbins’ ‘hold-in’ no longer matters much.

There are camp stories that carry into the regular season and camp stories we hardly remember come the second weekend in September.

The intrigue around Dobbins, who was nowhere to be seen at the beginning of camp for reasons Harbaugh described as complex, seems to fit the latter category. Though he was listed on the physically unable to perform list, neither he nor anyone else has said he was injured. He has moved without any obvious distress since he returned to practice the second week in August.

If Dobbins is angry that the Ravens have not offered him a meaty contract extension, he showed no inclination to say so when he spoke with reporters. He was all gratitude and hope for a long career in Baltimore.

Could Dobbins become a volatile element sometime this season? Sure. We know he might speak out if frustrated, as he did after he didn’t get the ball at the goal line in the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. No doubt he will be asked about the possibility of an extension at various points over the next four months. Who knows when he might intensify his tone on that subject?

For now, however, Dobbins is a skilled runner motivated to show he’s one of the best in the league. The drama of late July is not the drama of early September.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh smiled recently when asked to preview his team’s offensive identity. “Well, we all have an understanding of what we’re trying to do,” he said. (Kevin Richardson )

We’re nowhere close to answering the most intriguing question about the 2023 Ravens.

Are the Ravens about to enter a brave new world with Monken calling the offense, Jackson executing his vision with a freer hand and playmakers such as Beckham, Flowers, Bateman and Dobbins conjuring magic each time they touch the ball?

That’s the dream on which this Ravens season is premised, the hope that will make this football September more interesting than most. But reality is sure to be clumsier at times, in part because the Ravens will be road-testing their sleek, new craft with real games at stake.

Harbaugh smiled recently when asked to preview his team’s offensive identity. “Well, we all have an understanding of what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We have an understanding of what the vision is. We’ve been working hard [at] communication. We all understand how it’s built and how we want to operate.”

In the next breath, he admitted that players and coaches, just like fans, will know a lot more after that impending date with the Texans. He was not ready to herald a coming offensive revolution as he did before the Ravens trotted out Roman’s re-imagined attack in 2019.

Monken called the offense “not really good right now” in early August, a realist’s nod to the inevitable awkwardness when everyone is learning on the job.

The preseason confirmed some of what we expected to see from Monken — more spread, quicker tempo, lots of 11 personnel with one running back and one tight end on the field. Players have offered similar general thoughts when asked about what’s coming.

But so much is abstract until we see the real guys — Jackson instead of Josh Johnson, Beckham instead of Sean Ryan, Dobbins instead of Owen Wright — against first-rate defenders operating with ill intent.

In this case, the trailer has not spoiled the movie.

