The Ravens were thrilled when Yanda signed a contract extension after last season, and he continues to rank as one of the league’s most dependable guards in his 13th season. He’s no longer the only Pro Bowl candidate on the line, however, as Stanley has stepped forward to become one of the league’s finest pass blockers. The former No. 6 overall pick was good to very good in his first three seasons. Now, he’s one of the best at his position and will command a hefty raise if the Ravens wish to keep him past next season.