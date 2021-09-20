Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs

The second component is as important as the first. We heard all about Oweh’s remarkable athletic traits, and he lives up to the hype on that count. He’s strong enough to hold his ground against a 320-pound tackle and fast enough to cover Travis Kelce in a pinch. But his desire to be great, to find his way into every play, is equally apparent. Call it motor or heart or whatever you want. The guy approaches his job with purpose, and he’s already one of the most important defenders on the roster.