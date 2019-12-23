The Ravens certainly remembered as they prepared for the rematch in Cleveland. Sure, they had bigger things to play for than revenge against a team that was barely clinging to postseason hopes. But they remembered their confusion and despair after that Week 4 defeat. They remembered how they grew closer rather than fracture in the days of self-examination that followed. So they could not have asked for a more serendipitous matchup in Week 16 of the greatest regular season in franchise history. The Ravens had a chance to clinch the first No. 1 seed in their history and buy themselves three weeks of rest against the one opponent that had embarrassed them.