The Ravens’ struggles extended to play calling. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has operated with a magic touch for most of the season but not in this game. In the second quarter, Roman called for a direct snap to Mark Ingram II on second-and-goal, doing the defense a favor by effectively removing the threat of Jackson from the play. Ingram went nowhere, though the Ravens did score on the next down. In the third quarter, Jackson completed a screen pass to Marquise Brown for an 8-yard loss, which is hard to do and a sign of how easily the Bills read the play. A few minutes later, Roman called for a pass on third-and-2 that led to a wild, back-pedaling incompletion.