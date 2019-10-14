More importantly, the Ravens demonstrated considerable versatility within their rushing attack. With the Bengals stuffing the middle against Mark Ingram II early in the game, the Ravens beat them with Jackson’s legs and cleverly designed outside runs by Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. As the game wore on and the Bengals focused more on securing the edge, the Ravens went back to feeding Ingram. Sometimes, Jackson just improvised. In the end, all four of the team’s ball carriers gained at least 30 yards, and the Ravens put the game away with an 18-play drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.