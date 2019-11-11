We talked all week about how this could be a trap game for the Ravens, who exhausted tremendous focus and emotion on their Week 9 victory over the New England Patriots. The Bengals came in winless but fresh from their bye week and playing a wild card in rookie quarterback Ryan Finley. Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded the anti-complacency alarm just moments after his team finished off the Patriots, saying the Ravens would have to come back with their best performance of the season in Cincinnati.