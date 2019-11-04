The Ravens now know their inventive, versatile running attack worked against the best defense in the sport and perhaps the best defensive game-planner in the history of the league. They know their defense — a source of genuine concern after Week 4 — traded big plays with a Patriots defense that came to Baltimore on a historic roll. They know they mustered the resolve to move past mistakes — a muffed punt, a fumble on their own 19-yard-line, a missed extra point — that would have crippled a lesser team against the Brady-Bill Belichick machine. They know their quarterback faced the most sophisticated countermeasures he’s seen in his young life and came out smelling like a superstar.