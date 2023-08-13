Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 20-19 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) spots for kicker Justin Tucker (9) who follows through with his field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the Ravens' 20-19 win over the Eagles in the first preseason game for the upcoming 2023 season Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens pushed their preseason winning streak to 24 with a second-half comeback against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Their offense sputtered early, and their reserve cornerbacks carried a heavy load, but quarterback Tyler Huntley provided a spark and their defense held up late.

Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ first preseason game of 2023.

Todd Monken’s offense sputtered out of the gate, just as he hinted it might.

Monken has said his offense is far from ready to light up scoreboards, and that was certainly the case Saturday when the Ravens went three-and-out on three of their first four drives with 37-year-old quarterback Josh Johnson at the wheel.

The usual caveats apply. Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley and other starters watched from the sideline in warmup clothes. Monken was not about to use any of his bread-and-butter looks in a meaningless contest.

But the Ravens did use first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers, running back Gus Edwards and No. 2 tight end Isaiah Likely with little efficient offense to show for it. Neither their pass blocking nor their route combinations looked regular-season crisp. Their one big play of the first half came when running back Justice Hill ran into an obstacle and reversed field for an improvised 37-yard gain.

Johnson is competing with incumbent Tyler Huntley for the backup quarterback job, and coach John Harbaugh said preseason performance could be decisive in that showdown. If that’s the case, Johnson did not do anything to seize an advantage with his showing against the Eagles, averaging just 4.1 yards on 11 attempts and badly overshooting an open wide receiver on one of his incompletions.

Huntley’s superior athletic twitch was evident as soon as he entered in the third quarter to lead an up-tempo attack, albeit against third- and fourth-string defenders. His timing as a passer was sharp.

“He came in there and was a spark,” Harbaugh said.

Huntley will likely start the second preseason game against the Washington Commanders and give us a better basis for comparison to Johnson’s outing against the Eagles. But it’s difficult to see how Huntley would not be the choice if the Ravens had to finalize their roster today.

We saw some expected changes in the transition from Greg Roman’s offense to Monken’s, with the Ravens spreading out more and using more three-receiver sets. But we’re lying to ourselves if we draw any grand conclusions before the Sept. 10 season opener.

A debuting Zay Flowers left his mark in unexpected ways.

Flowers was the playmaker fans were most jazzed to watch in the preseason opener. He finished the game without a single target, catching a swing pass that counted as a carry for one yard.

A letdown? Well, not exactly.

We did not see the electric moves that have left defenders hugging air during one-on-one drills at training camp, but we did see some of Flowers’ other qualities that won the hearts and minds of draft analysts.

On the Ravens’ lone scoring drive of the first half, he drew two penalties, one for holding and one for illegal use of hands, and threw a feisty block to clear space for Justice Hill. He talked trash to defensive backs and found his way to the heart of the action.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers talks with a teammate before Saturday night's preseason opener. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour, who has spent the last three weeks going against Flowers, predicted he will continue to draw penalties in the regular season. “You’ve got to get him before he gets going,” he said.

At Boston College, Flowers was known as a player whose competitive zeal never waned, even when the team was struggling and the offense was devoid of complementary stars. That was the guy we saw against the Eagles.

“I love playing football,” he said. “I want to be as complete in every aspect of the game as I can.”

David Ojabo delivered mixed results in his first showcase.

The Ravens are betting on 23-year-old Ojabo and 24-year-old Odafe Oweh to give them a pass rush this season, to the point they made little effort to bring back their top sack producer from last season, Justin Houston. Harbaugh said he could not wait to watch Ojabo and Oweh do their thing in the preseason.

Oweh did not play Saturday, leaving the stage to his high school teammate and close pal, Ojabo, who missed most of his rookie season as he recovered from a torn Achilles.

Ojabo was on the field for most of the first quarter, springing off the snap and showing active hands — without any production to show for it — when he rushed from the outside but struggling to stand his ground as a run defender.

On Philadelphia’s opening drive, Ojabo could not hold the edge on third-and-13, and Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota scooted right through the space he left unguarded for a 14-yard conversion.

“He was physical as could be,” Harbaugh said. “There was one [play] he’d like to have back on that quarterback scramble.”

Even if Ojabo is the answer as an edge rusher, the Ravens probably need a sturdy defender to take on the 30-to-40 snaps per game veteran Jason Pierre-Paul played down the stretch last season. They have hosted free agents Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy for visits, and either would fit that role.

The Ravens are staring at more questions than answers at cornerback.

The most pressing concern at this point in training camp is the Ravens’ deficit of healthy, effective cornerbacks.

Projected starter Rock Ya-Sin did not play Saturday, nor did Jalyn Armour-Davis, the man with the best tools to back up Ya-Sin and Marlon Humphrey. Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Arthur Maulet, perhaps the top two candidates to start at nickel back, were absent as well.

With so few able bodies on the field, it’s difficult to gauge how urgently the Ravens need to pursue an experienced free agent.

Ravens cornerback Jeremy Lucien comes out of the pile with a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Their lack of quality depth was apparent as Mariota and Philadelphia’s third-string quarterback, Tanner McKee, combined to throw for 178 yards in the first half.

We saw Brandon Stephens compete relentlessly but fail to complete plays on the ball. Seymour, considered a longer shot to make the 53-man roster, outplayed Stephens as he has through much of training camp.

Daryl Worley and Ar’Darius Washington played almost every snap, with Harbaugh saying he was proud of how they held up on key possessions in the second half.

But the worry is more about the collective than about any individual player. The Ravens came into camp needing to find answers at a position they did relatively little to fortify in the offseason. With four weeks to go until the season opener, those answers remain elusive.

It was a tough night for two familiar Ravens on the roster bubble.

James Proche II’s time as a Raven might be nearing an end. With just one wide receiver job seemingly available behind Beckham, Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay, the 2020 sixth-round pick no longer has any margin for error. So Proche picked a terrible time to cough up the ball on a punt return at the Ravens’ 14-yard line, the type of mishap that will remain lodged in Harbaugh’s craw.

Tylan Wallace is a more versatile special-teams player than Proche and outperformed him as a playmaker Saturday with a nifty back-shoulder touchdown catch.

Ben Cleveland started at right guard and also played right tackle, his primary position during training camp, on a busy night. He was fine much of the time but was on the wrong end of one of the game’s splashiest plays when his former college teammate, Jalen Carter, tossed him aside and forced an errant third-down throw by Johnson. Cleveland has not gained any traction in the competition at left guard, and the sight of him being overwhelmed by a more athletic defensive lineman did not help.

If we’re comparing giant, developing offensive linemen, Daniel Faalele, who played both tackle spots against the Eagles, easily outshined Cleveland.