Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-13 season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

You could argue the Ravens have the options they need in-house, with Stanley recuperating from ankle surgery and right tackle Ja’Wuan James expected to be ready after he missed this season with a torn Achilles. But if the Ravens don’t use draft picks and free-agent dollars to add quality tackles behind Stanley and James, they will be falling into the same trap that claimed them this year. Their entire plan, including the decision to trade Orlando Brown Jr., was predicated on Stanley’s health, but they can’t afford to count on him for next season, even if they hope he will return to his All-Pro form from 2019. James could be an above-average right tackle, but he hasn’t played anything close to a full season since 2018.