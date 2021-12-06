Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

We will remember John Harbaugh’s decision to go for two in the final seconds and Lamar Jackson’s pass that brushed off the fingers of tight end Mark Andrews. But in the big picture, our debate over one play is beside the point. The Ravens have not played like a team that deserved a No. 1 seed since their Week 6 demolition of the Chargers. With their injury toll worsening by the week and Jackson on a run of decidedly non-miraculous performances, we don’t know if we’ll see another performance like that this season. Any clear-eyed assessment of the data — point differential, Football Outsiders’ DVOA, etc. — told us they were operating on shaky ground.