Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers

His decision to go for two made sense, in context. But the play the Ravens called did not work and did not come as close as the one offensive coordinator Greg Roman dialed up two weeks earlier in Pittsburgh. Huntley rolled to his right, with his target, Andrews, setting up against cornerback Eric Stokes just inside the near pylon. Huntley saw his tight end open for an instant, but his motion drew safety Darnell Savage toward Andrews, and Savage deflected the pass. Marquise Brown appeared open in the back of the end zone, but Harbaugh and Huntley indicated that Andrews was always the target.