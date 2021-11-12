Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins

This loss to the Dolphins was a new low that punched a gaping hole in the Ravens’ aura of indomitability. They failed to muster a speck of offense for most of the last three quarters against one of the worst defenses in the league. Lamar Jackson’s frustrations boiled in the face of so many unblocked Miami blitzes. This was not the Most Valuable Player candidate we have seen for most of this season but a flustered young quarterback short on solutions.